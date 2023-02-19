UP: Elderly vegetable seller dies after being hit by speeding vehicle
A 60-year-old vegetable seller died after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj National Highway in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.SHO of Kurebhar police station Praveen Yadav said at around 7.30 am, Raghunath Chaurasia had gone to market to open his vegetable shop. Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination, he added.
A 60-year-old vegetable seller died after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj National Highway in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.
SHO of Kurebhar police station Praveen Yadav said at around 7.30 am, Raghunath Chaurasia had gone to market to open his vegetable shop. As he was crossing the road, he was hit by an unknown speeding vehicle. He died on the spot. Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination, he added.
