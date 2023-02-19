Two labourers killed in roof collapse in Ghaziabad
Two labourers were killed, eight injured and some others feared trapped after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed here on Sunday, police said. The police had initially feared 15-16 people were trapped under the debris. Local residents said the labourers were working on a construction site owned by one Madan Lal Sharma.
- Country:
- India
Two labourers were killed, eight injured and some others feared trapped after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed here on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in the Roop Nagar industrial area in Loni, neighbouring Delhi.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar told PTI that 10 labourers were pulled out from the debris. Two of them were declared dead and eight are injured. A rescue operation is underway for the others. The police had initially feared 15-16 people were trapped under the debris. Local residents said the labourers were working on a construction site owned by one Madan Lal Sharma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Ravi Kumar
- Loni
- Madan Lal Sharma
ALSO READ
Delhi: CRPF ASI shoots self dead at IB director's residence
CRPF jawan deployed at IB Director's Delhi residence shoots himself dead
DHFL fraud case: Delhi HC extends interim bail of businessman Ajay R. Nawandar on medical grounds
Delhi excise scam case: BJP stages protest at AAP office, demands CM Kejriwal resign
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam, Tanha and Safoora Zargar in Jamia violence case