Two labourers killed in roof collapse in Ghaziabad

Two labourers were killed, eight injured and some others feared trapped after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed here on Sunday, police said. The police had initially feared 15-16 people were trapped under the debris. Local residents said the labourers were working on a construction site owned by one Madan Lal Sharma.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-02-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 19:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two labourers were killed, eight injured and some others feared trapped after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed here on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in the Roop Nagar industrial area in Loni, neighbouring Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar told PTI that 10 labourers were pulled out from the debris. Two of them were declared dead and eight are injured. A rescue operation is underway for the others. The police had initially feared 15-16 people were trapped under the debris. Local residents said the labourers were working on a construction site owned by one Madan Lal Sharma.

