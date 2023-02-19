Left Menu

Blinken arrives for tour of Turkiye's earthquake zone

Blinken had earlier arrived at Incirlik, where US troops are based, from Germany.Blinken is on his first trip to NATO ally Turkiye since he took office two years ago.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 19-02-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 19:54 IST
Blinken arrives for tour of Turkiye's earthquake zone
US State Secretary Antony Blinken (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in southern Turkiye on Sunday and set off on a tour of the earthquake disaster zone accompanied by his Turkish counterpart.

State-run Anadolu news agency reported that Blinken and Mevlut Cavusoglu, left Incirlik air base near Adana by helicopter for nearby Hatay province, one of the areas hardest hit by the February 6 quake. Blinken had earlier arrived at Incirlik, where US troops are based, from Germany.

Blinken is on his first trip to NATO ally Turkiye since he took office two years ago. He is due to visit a tent city in Hatay established for those displaced by the earthquake, which has killed at least 44,000 in Turkiye and Syria, before touring an aid distribution centre, said Turkish officials who were not authorised to be identified publicly.

On returning to Incirlik, he will meet US and Turkish service personnel, as well as Turkish military families affected by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

The top US diplomat will also inspect American aid efforts organised from the base and speak to members of USAID's Disaster Assistance Response Team, a quick reaction group of disaster experts.

He will fly to Ankara later Sunday for discussions with Turkish officials on Monday, including an anticipated meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. As well as the effects of the earthquake, Blinken is expected to discuss Sweden and Finland's efforts to join NATO, which Turkiye is delaying, calling for Sweden in particular to tighten its approach to Kurdish rebels that Ankara considers terrorists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
3
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023