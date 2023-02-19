Left Menu

Indian Army's medical team returning from Turkiye's quake-hit Iskenderun region

3 Teams of 151 NDRFHQ personnel dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Trkiye, Bagchi said on Twitter.Teams executed search, rescue relief operations including life detection in 35 worksites of Nurda Antakya, he said.India sent relief materials as well as medical and rescue teams to Turkiye following the quake.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 20:43 IST
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army's medical team at Turkiye's Iskenderun region is returning home after providing extensive services to a large number of earthquake-hit people.

India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that has killed over 30,000 people.

''#IndianArmy Medical Facility at Iskenderun, Hatay, concluded their services amidst gratitude and applause from the locals. The team of 60 Para Field Hospital will be returning to #India after their selfless efforts in earthquake affected #Türkiye,'' the Army tweeted.

Separately, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the final NDRF team returned from Turkiye. ''Final NDRF team under #OperationDost returns home from Türkiye. 3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Türkiye,'' Bagchi said on Twitter.

''Teams executed search, rescue & relief operations including life detection in 35 worksites of Nurdağı & Antakya,'' he said.

India sent relief materials as well as medical and rescue teams to Turkiye following the quake. As part of quake assistance, India also sent relief materials and medicines to Syria.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

