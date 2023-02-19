Left Menu

United States to provide $100 million more for Turkey, Syria quake aid

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 21:43 IST
United States to provide $100 million more for Turkey, Syria quake aid
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will provide an additional $100 million dollars for earthquake response in Turkey and Syria, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday, adding to the $85 million previously approved.

President Joe Biden intends to authorize $50 million for refugee and migration assistance and $50 million in humanitarian assistance to help those affected by the devastating earthquake that hit the two countries on Feb. 6, the State Department said.

