NZ police reach more people previously not contactable after Cyclone Gabrielle

As New Zealand starts its long road to recovery following the devastation from Cyclone Gabrielle, the number of people still not reachable has fallen as communications in hard hit areas improve, the country's police commissioner said on Monday. The cyclone hit the North Island's northernmost region on Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread destruction.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2023 03:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 03:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

As New Zealand starts its long road to recovery following the devastation from Cyclone Gabrielle, the number of people still not reachable has fallen as communications in hard hit areas improve, the country's police commissioner said on Monday.

The cyclone hit the North Island's northernmost region on Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread destruction. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century. New Zealand police commissioner Andrew Coster told the AM Show on Monday that they had managed to make contact with 4,000 of the 6,500 people reported as having not been in contact since before the cyclone.

“The gap is closing,” said Coster. Police have confirmed 11 deaths in circumstances related to the cyclone, most of those have been in Hawke’s Bay.

Coster said the number of deaths would grow but added most of those who are currently out of contact are in this situation due to the difficulty with communications. On Sunday, police had been trying to ascertain the status of more than 3,000 people.

Recovery efforts are continuing with search and rescue teams still working in cyclone damaged areas, while power and telecommunications remain down for some homes. Roads are closed and people are reporting issues getting cash. Coster also said that police were seeing an increase in family violence in Hawke's Bay with incidents up around 60% and more police had been brought into the region to not only help with the recovery but to respond to this.

