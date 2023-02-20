State of national emergency extended

Left Menu

Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty, signed the declaration extending the states of national emergency at 5.11pm today.

Updated: 20-02-2023 11:09 IST
The New Zealand Government has this afternoon extended the state of national emergency declared on 14 February for a further seven days, in response to the widespread impacts caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle continues to be felt by communities throughout the North Island”, Kieran McAnulty said.

“Lives have tragically been lost, and thousands of lives have been upended.

“As the response to Cyclone Gabrielle continues the extension will allow for continued support of local civil defence emergency management and co-ordination of the supply of resources into affected regions.

“Before signing the declaration, there was a discussion at Cabinet and I advised the Opposition spokesperson for emergency management," Kieran McAnulty said.

The extension covers the states of national emergency over the Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawke’s Bay regions, and the Tararua District. All regions were consulted before extending the declaration and supported the extension.

“We recognise that some areas have already moved into recovery. This extension allows the Government to continue to support them while we assist remaining areas in their response," Kieran McAnulty said.

“I want to acknowledge again the extraordinary efforts of everyone contributing to what is now one of our most significant emergency responses. The Government thanks you and continues to stand alongside you.”

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

