Researchers, citizens to be roped in for butterfly survey in Maha's Pench Tiger Reserve

In each protection hut, three to five persons, led by at least one researcher or a butterfly expert, will stay from March 10 to 12, the release said.The Pench Tiger Reserve is located across parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-02-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 12:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Researchers and wildlife enthusiasts will be roped in for a butterfly survey to be conducted in Maharashtra's Pench Tiger Reserve from March 10 to 12, a senior PTR official said.

A butterfly check list recently prepared by Assistant Conservator of Forests Atul Deokar has revealed 128 species in the tiger reserve, PTR's deputy director Dr Prabhunath Shukla said in a release.

The survey, to be conducted in all seven ranges of the tiger reserve by more than 100 enthusiasts, researchers and citizens, will enable scanning of its area simultaneously and to study the abundance and distribution of butterfly species in different parts of the reserve, it said.

The survey involves walking on foot on a five to eight km trail. Field surveys will start every day at 6.30 am and 3 pm and data collected by the participants will be compiled, the release.

People having a master's degree in wildlife sciences, zoology, life sciences, environmental sciences, entomology or related fields will be given preference, it said. The participants will be allotted selected protection huts. In each protection hut, three to five persons, led by at least one researcher or a butterfly expert, will stay from March 10 to 12, the release said.

The Pench Tiger Reserve is located across parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

