India donates 20 kidney dialysis machines to Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-02-2023 13:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 13:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Nepal

India on Monday handed over the first tranche of the 200 kidney dialysis machines to the Government of Nepal as part of its effort to develop the health infrastructure in the Himalayan nation.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava handed over 20 machines to Minister for Health and Population Padam Giri during a ceremony in Kathmandu on behalf of the government and people of India.

“As a good friend India has always been lending a helping hand for the development of Nepal and for the sake of friendship,” Srivastava said.

India and Nepal are working together in various fields and health is one of such important sectors, the ambassador said.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Giri thanked the government of India for the assistance saying “this will be very much helpful in developing the health infrastructure of Nepal.” India has been providing assistance to Nepal in many areas, including in the health sector, during the 2015 earthquake as well as Covid-19 pandemic, under its 'Neighborhood First' policy, which we must appreciate,” the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

