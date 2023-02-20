Left Menu

Silver futures rise to Rs 65,741 per kg

20-02-2023
Silver futures rise to Rs 65,741 per kg
Silver prices on Monday increased by Rs 110 to Rs 65,741 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets amid firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery gained Rs 110 or 0.17 per cent to Rs 65,741 per kg in 13,655 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants amid a positive trend in the market.

Globally, silver was trading 0.45 per cent higher at USD 21.96 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

