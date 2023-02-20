Air-raid alert issued across Ukraine
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-02-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 15:18 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid alert across the entire country on Monday.
Officials in the capital Kyiv have warned in recent days of a heightened risk of attacks by Russia as the anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year approaches. There were no immediate reports of new missile or drone strikes.
