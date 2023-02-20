Left Menu

PM interacts with personnel involved in 'Operation Dost' for assistance in quake-hit Turkiye

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Indian human assistance and disaster relief teams which were deployed in quake-hit Turkiye and lauded their work.In a tweet, Modi said he interacted with the personnel involved in Operation Dost in Trkiye and Syria.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 19:01 IST
PM interacts with personnel involved in 'Operation Dost' for assistance in quake-hit Turkiye
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Indian human assistance and disaster relief teams which were deployed in quake-hit Turkiye and lauded their work.

In a tweet, Modi said he interacted with the personnel involved in 'Operation Dost' in Türkiye and Syria. Their efforts in disaster response and relief measures have been commendable, he said.

A total of three NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following Prime Minister Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance to that country.

''Final NDRF team under #OperationDost returns home from Türkiye. 3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Türkiye,'' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

''Teams executed search, rescue & relief operations including life detection in 35 work sites of Nurdağı & Antakya,'' he said.

India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that has killed over 30,000 people.

