India invokes emergency law to force some coal-based power plants to up output
Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 20:39 IST
India on Monday invoked an emergency law to force power plants that run on imported coal to maximise output ahead of an expected record surge in power usage this summer.
A notice issued by the power ministry said it expects peak demand of 229 gigawatts in April.
