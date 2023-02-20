Left Menu

Lula visits Brazil flood-hit areas as death toll expected to climb

The devastating rains in coastal Sao Paulo state came amid Brazil's Carnival holiday period, when thousands usually travel to spend their break on the region's beaches, likely aggravating the outcome of the natural disaster. According to the Sao Paulo state government, Sao Sebastiao was the epicenter of flooding as 35 deaths were reported there, but heavy rainfall also affected nearby towns such as Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Ubatuba, where one casualty was reported.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 21:56 IST
Lula visits Brazil flood-hit areas as death toll expected to climb

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday visited areas hit by devastating rainfall in southeastern Brazil as the death toll from flooding that has so far claimed 36 lives was expected to climb further as dozens remained missing.

Lula flew over the coastal town of Sao Sebastiao alongside cabinet ministers before meeting with local officials, who confirmed some 40 people were still missing while others remained stranded with roads blocked by landslides. The devastating rains in coastal Sao Paulo state came amid Brazil's Carnival holiday period, when thousands usually travel to spend their break on the region's beaches, likely aggravating the outcome of the natural disaster.

According to the Sao Paulo state government, Sao Sebastiao was the epicenter of flooding as 35 deaths were reported there, but heavy rainfall also affected nearby towns such as Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Ubatuba, where one casualty was reported. More than 1,700 people had been forced from their homes, the government added, while Governor Tarcisio de Freitas said earlier in the day that at least 40 people were still missing. He declared three days of mourning in the state and a 180-day state of calamity for six towns after the disaster.

Freitas met with Lula on Monday to coordinate their response to the tragedy, with a news conference expected to follow. The coastal floods were the latest in a series of such disasters to strike Brazil, where shoddy construction, often on hillsides, has tended to have tragic consequences during the country's rainy season.

In February 2022, more than 200 people were killed by mudslides and floods in the colonial-era city of Petropolis near Rio de Janeiro, while the states of Bahia and Santa Catarina also suffered from natural disasters recently. (Writing by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Franklin Paul)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023