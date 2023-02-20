Left Menu

Turkey and Syria rocked again by 6.3M earthquake

Two Reuters witnesses reported a strong quake and further damage to buildings in central Antakya, where it was centered. Other witnesses said Turkish rescue teams were running around after the latest quake, checking people were unharmed. Muna Al Omar, a resident, said she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when the earthquake hit.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 23:17 IST
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the Turkey-Syria border region late on Monday, setting off panic and damaging buildings in Turkey's Antakya city two weeks after the country's worst earthquake in modern history left tens of thousands dead. Two Reuters witnesses reported a strong quake and further damage to buildings in central Antakya, where it was centered. It was also felt in Egypt and Lebanon, Reuters reporters said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the tremor struck at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles). Other witnesses said Turkish rescue teams were running around after the latest quake, checking people were unharmed.

Muna Al Omar, a resident, said she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when the earthquake hit. "I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet," she said, crying as she held her 7-year-old son in her arms.

"Is there going to be another aftershock?" she asked. The two larger earthquakes that hit on Feb. 6, which also rocked neighbouring Syria, left more than a million homeless and killed far more than the latest official tally of 46,000 people in both countries. ( Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Alexander Smith and Jonathan Spicer)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

