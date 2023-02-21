Left Menu

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-02-2023 09:39 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 09:39 IST
Image Credit: NASA/ESA

Last month, Solar Orbiter, a joint mission of NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), captured stunning footage of Mercury moving across the face of the Sun.

On 3 January 2023, Mercury crossed the spacecraft's field of view, resulting in a transit where the innermost planet in our Solar System appeared as a perfectly black circle moving across the face of the Sun.

In this video shared by ESA, Mercury can be seen casting its shadow on the towering gaseous formations in the outer atmosphere of the Sun. This video was captured by the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) instrument onboard the Solar Orbiter

Video Credit: ESA & NASA/Solar Orbiter/EUI Team

This Mercury transit offered a valuable chance to calibrate the instruments of the Solar Orbiter. Any brightness recorded by the instrument within the planet's disc must be caused by the way the instrument transmits its light, called the point spread function. The better this is known, the better it can be removed, ESA explained in a post on Monday, adding that this event offers a chance to further improve the quality of the orbiter's data.

"It is a certified black object travelling through your field of view," says Daniel Müller, Solar Orbiter Project Scientist at ESA.

Launched in 2020, Solar Orbiter is on a mission to perform unprecedented close-up observations of the Sun and from high inclinations, providing the first images of the uncharted polar regions of our life-giving star, and investigating the Sun-Earth connection.

The spacecraft is scheduled to make its next close pass of the Sun in April 2023.

 

