Left Menu

Minimum temperatures stay above normal in Punjab, Haryana

The minimum temperature continued to hover several degrees above normal in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday.Ludhiana in Punjab recorded a minimum of 14.3 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, while Amritsars low was 13 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal, the meteorological department said here.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-02-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 12:43 IST
Minimum temperatures stay above normal in Punjab, Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

The minimum temperature continued to hover several degrees above normal in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday.

Ludhiana in Punjab recorded a minimum of 14.3 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, while Amritsar's low was 13 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal, the meteorological department said here. Patiala's minimum settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal, while Pathankot's minimum was 14.8 degrees Celsius.

Faridkot and Gurdaspur registered their respective minimum temperatures at 14.5 degrees and 11.5 degrees Celsius, it said. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 16.6 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal. In Haryana, Ambala's minimum was 17.2 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal, while Hisar recorded a low of 12.2 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

Karnal's minimum settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal, while Narnaul recorded its minimum of 16.1 degrees Celsius, eight degrees above normal.

Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded their minimum temperatures of 13.4 degrees, 12.8 degrees and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

 United States of America

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023