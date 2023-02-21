Minimum temperatures stay above normal in Punjab, Haryana

The minimum temperature continued to hover several degrees above normal in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday.

Ludhiana in Punjab recorded a minimum of 14.3 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, while Amritsar's low was 13 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal, the meteorological department said here. Patiala's minimum settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal, while Pathankot's minimum was 14.8 degrees Celsius.

Faridkot and Gurdaspur registered their respective minimum temperatures at 14.5 degrees and 11.5 degrees Celsius, it said. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 16.6 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal. In Haryana, Ambala's minimum was 17.2 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal, while Hisar recorded a low of 12.2 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

Karnal's minimum settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal, while Narnaul recorded its minimum of 16.1 degrees Celsius, eight degrees above normal.

Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded their minimum temperatures of 13.4 degrees, 12.8 degrees and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT added.

