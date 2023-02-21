Water-rich asteroids, similar to dwarf planet Ceres, identified

An international team of researchers have identified an unknown class of water-rich asteroids that lie in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The team, which included geoscientists from Heidelberg University, successfully characterised these small planets using infrared spectroscopy, with computer models showing that complex dynamic processes shifted these asteroids from the outer regions of our Solar System into this asteroid belt.

The asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter is also home to a dwarf planet, named Ceres, which is the largest object in the asteroid belt with a diameter of about 940 kilometres. Many other small planets orbit in this region as well.

According to the current study, the small astronomical bodies originate from all regions of the early Solar System. By means of small bodies from the outer Solar System, water could have reached the still-growing Earth in the form of asteroids, because the building blocks of the planets in the inner Solar System tended to be arid, explains Prof. Dr Mario Trieloff from the Institute of Earth Sciences of Heidelberg University, who heads up the Geo- and Cosmochemistry research group.

Similar to Ceres, there are minerals on the surface of the newly-discovered asteroids that originated from an interaction with liquid water. Another characteristic that these small bodies share with the dwarf planet is that they are quite porous.

"Shortly after the formation of the asteroids, temperatures were not high enough to convert them into a compact rock structure; they maintained the porous and primitive character typical of the outer ice planets located far from the Sun," explains Dr Wladimir Neumann, a member of Prof. Trieloff's team, who was responsible for the computer modelling of the thermal development of the small bodies.

Their findings were published in the journal Nature Astronomy. More details can be found here.