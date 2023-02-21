Erdogan says will hold to account those responsible for quake deaths

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Tuesday to hold to account those responsible for the more than 41,000 deaths in devastating earthquakes that struck the country's south more than two weeks ago.

"It is our duty to hold the wrongdoers accountable before the law," Erdogan said in southern province of Osmaniye.

