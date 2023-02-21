Left Menu

Erdogan says will hold to account those responsible for quake deaths

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 18:23 IST
Erdogan says will hold to account those responsible for quake deaths
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Tuesday to hold to account those responsible for the more than 41,000 deaths in devastating earthquakes that struck the country's south more than two weeks ago.

"It is our duty to hold the wrongdoers accountable before the law," Erdogan said in southern province of Osmaniye.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

