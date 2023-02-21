Maha: CM keen to resolve our issues, says pro-tribal outfit amid protest call

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday met members of a pro-tribal group and ordered a meeting of its delegation and several government departments on February 26 to look into the concerns of tribals. On behalf of tribals from districts like Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, the outfit Shramajivi Sanghatana, has announced a protest march – “Akrosh Morcha” – to the state secretariat Mantralaya in Mumbai on March 1 if their demands are not met.

The inclusion of the mother’s name in government documents, better health care and road infrastructure in forested areas and waiver of electricity bills are among their demands as per Sneha Dubey-Pandit, president of Shramajivi Sanghatana.

The CM was keen to resolve the issues amicably, she said after their meeting with Shinde in Thane city.

The chief minister is aware of the problem faced by tribal villagers, she said, adding that preparations for the protest will go on till their demands are met.

