Left Menu

Soccer-Hatayspor sporting director found dead following earthquake

The body of Hatayspor's Sporting Director Taner Savut was recovered on Tuesday more than two weeks after two devastating earthquakes struck in Turkey and Syria, in which more than 47,000 people have died.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 19:55 IST
Soccer-Hatayspor sporting director found dead following earthquake
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The body of Hatayspor's Sporting Director Taner Savut was recovered on Tuesday more than two weeks after two devastating earthquakes struck in Turkey and Syria, in which more than 47,000 people died. Savut had been missing since Feb. 6. His body was found close to where Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, of the same club, was discovered dead last week.

"We feel the deep sorrow of losing our Sporting Director Taner Savut," Turkish side Hatayspor said on Twitter on Tuesday. "We will not forget you teacher Taner. Rest in heaven. You are always in our hearts." The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and the top teams in the Turkish league, including Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, also issued messages of condolences in Savut's memory.

Savut was trapped under the rubble of a luxury residential building alongside Atsu when the first earthquake, magnitude 7.8, struck. Built-in 2013, Ronesans Residence has since become a symbol of poor construction practices in Turkey, which many people blame for the thousands of deaths in this month's earthquakes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
4
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023