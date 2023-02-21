Watch this cosmic butterfly unfurling its celestial wings in space

This image of Caldwell 69, commonly known as the Butterfly Nebula, shows layers of gas being ejected from a Sun-like star that has depleted its nuclear fuel. Eventually, this nebula will fade and leave behind only a small stellar corpse called a white dwarf.

Our life-giving star, the Sun, is also expected to face a similar fate when it will run out of fuel - a process that will start about 5 billion years from now. According to NASA, "When the Sun will start to run out of hydrogen in its core to fuse, it will begin to collapse. This will let the Sun start to fuse heavier elements in the core, along with fusing hydrogen in a shell wrapped around the core. When this process take place, its temperature will increase, and the outer layers of its atmosphere will expand so far out into space that they'll engulf Earth. This is the red giant phase, and it will last about a billion years before the Sun collapses into a white dwarf."

The above view of the Butterfly Nebula was obtained in 2009 by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope using its Wide Field Camera 3, installed during the final shuttle servicing mission.

Video Credits: NASA, ESA, and G. Bacon (STScI)

In this Hubble video, the dainty butterfly wings are actually roiling cauldrons of gas heated to more than 36,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The gas is tearing across space at more than 600,000 miles an hour.

The Butterfly Nebula lies about 4,000 light-years away in the constellation Scorpius and is one of the most studied and photographed objects in the night sky. While the nebula is visible with binoculars in dark skies, you can get a better view of it using a telescope.

To get the best view, get away from light pollution and use a medium to large telescope to make out the nebula’s butterfly shape.