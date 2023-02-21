Left Menu

Britain's Asda imposes purchase limits on fresh produce lines

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 21:25 IST
British supermarket group Asda has imposed customer purchase limits on eight lines of vegetables and fruit due to "sourcing challenges" for products grown in southern Spain and north Africa, it said on Tuesday.

Asda has introduced a three pack limit for purchases of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries. "Like other supermarkets, we are experiencing sourcing challenges on some products that are grown in southern Spain and north Africa," an Asda spokesperson said.

"We have introduced a temporary limit of three of each product on a very small number of fruit and vegetable lines, so customers can pick up the products they are looking for." All of Britain's major supermarkets have been

hit by the supply issues that stem from disrupted harvests in southern Europe and North Africa caused by unhelpful weather.

The British Retail Consortium, which represents all the big grocers, expects the supply disruption to last a few weeks.

