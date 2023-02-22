NASA defers SpaceX Crew-6 mission launch to Feb. 27: Details Inside

NASA and SpaceX have deferred the Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station to Monday, Feb. 27. The launch was previously scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, NASA and SpaceX managers, along with international partners, gathered at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of the mission's Flight Readiness Review (FRR) in preparation for the Crew-6 mission and decided to delay the launch by one day.

Crew-6 will fly aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, carried by the company's Falcon 9 rocket, at 1:45 a.m. EST. Endeavour has previously flown NASA's Crew-1, Inspiration4, and Axiom Mission-1 astronauts to the space station.

Live coverage for the SpaceX Crew-6 mission launch will air on NASA TV and the agency's website at 10 p.m. EST. Sunday, Feb. 26.

The SpaceX Crew-6 mission will carry four astronauts - NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, who will serve as mission commander and pilot, respectively, along with UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, who will serve as mission specialists, to the microgravity laboratory.

The crew will spend up to six months at the space station before returning to Earth. During their stay at the space station, the crew will undertake important scientific missions, aimed at advancing human space exploration and improving life on Earth.