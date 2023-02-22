Left Menu

Death toll from Brazil downpours rises to 48

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 17:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The death toll from heavy rains that devastated coastal areas of Brazil's southeastern Sao Paulo state reached 48 people on Wednesday, official figures showed, climbing from 46 casualties reported a day earlier.

Massive downpours have caused landslides and flooding in coastal towns of Brazil's richest state since last weekend. The city of Sao Sebastiao bore the brunt of the human toll, with 47 of the reported deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

