Left Menu

Migratory birds spotted at TVS Motor's TN factory

The sanctuary has been one of the largest breeding colonies of the Painted Storks for the last 22 years, the company said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-02-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 18:50 IST
Migratory birds spotted at TVS Motor's TN factory
  • Country:
  • India

A flock of migratory birds belonging to various species were recently spotted in the forest located on the campus of TVS Motor Company's factory in Hosur, the company said on Wednesday.

At a recent bird census conducted by the Hosur forest division on behalf of the forest department, more than 100 species were identified in 15 waterbodies with the help of about 50 volunteers from the Kenneth Anderson Nature Society.

Over 100 species of birds were identified and recorded during this survey, wherein Painted Storks were seen nesting in the wetlands, TVS Motor Company said in a press release.

The forest measuring -- 50 acres -- has a bird sanctuary, butterfly garden, botanical park and 18 ponds among others. The sanctuary has been one of the largest breeding colonies of the Painted Storks for the last 22 years, the company said. The TVS Motor Company's Hosur plant manufactures two and three wheelers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023