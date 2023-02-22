Migratory birds spotted at TVS Motor's TN factory

A flock of migratory birds belonging to various species were recently spotted in the forest located on the campus of TVS Motor Company's factory in Hosur, the company said on Wednesday.

At a recent bird census conducted by the Hosur forest division on behalf of the forest department, more than 100 species were identified in 15 waterbodies with the help of about 50 volunteers from the Kenneth Anderson Nature Society.

Over 100 species of birds were identified and recorded during this survey, wherein Painted Storks were seen nesting in the wetlands, TVS Motor Company said in a press release.

The forest measuring -- 50 acres -- has a bird sanctuary, butterfly garden, botanical park and 18 ponds among others. The sanctuary has been one of the largest breeding colonies of the Painted Storks for the last 22 years, the company said. The TVS Motor Company's Hosur plant manufactures two and three wheelers.

