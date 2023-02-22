Left Menu

Swiss prepare new 140 million franc aid package for Ukraine and Moldova

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 19:12 IST
Swiss prepare new 140 million franc aid package for Ukraine and Moldova

The Swiss government is seeking parliamentary approval to send 140 million francs ($151 million) in further humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Moldova, the government said on Wednesday.

Switzerland has already allocated 1.3 billion francs to support Ukraine, including 270 million francs to help people in the country and 1.03 billion francs to support Ukrainians who have fled to Switzerland.

Around 75,000 Ukrainians have been granted refuge in Switzerland since the conflict began on Feb. 24 last year. ($1 = 0.9270 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Sanofi's bleeding disorder therapy; Moderna forecasts COVID sales decline as costs rise, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Sanofi's bleeding disorder therapy; M...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Nigeria election 2023: what you need to know and what's at stake

FACTBOX-Nigeria election 2023: what you need to know and what's at stake

 Nigeria
3
The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries
Blog

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

 Global
4
Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future
Blog

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The World at Your Fingertips: Harnessing the Power of Technology to Connect and Collaborate

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023