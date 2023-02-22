Casagrand eyes Rs 500 crore revenue from boutique residential properties segment

City-based property developer Casagrand has drawn up plans to develop boutique residential properties across prime locations in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the company said on Wednesday.

Under this initiative, Casagrand aims to build private residential communities with high-end specifications in metros with generation of Rs 500 crore as revenue from this segment.

As more focus was laid in developing large-scale projects including high-rise buildings and independent villas, the significance in the residential localities was ignored for a while, Casagrand said in a statement.

''Venturing into this segment, Casagrand is aiming to add a minimum of 100 boutique residences in the next 12 months across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad,'' the firm said.

Commenting on the initiative, Casagrand founder Arun Mn said, ''We feel this particular segment has been overlooked by the reputed builders as we all have focused on building a bigger community, but after analysing that this segment has huge potential, we aspire to have Casagrand homes at every corner of the city in the near future.'' These projects would certainly have an edge because of the brand, its technical superiority coupled with quality construction and other critical aspects that any home buyer would aspire for, he said. The company has unveiled a customer support number 9047120000 and has deployed service professionals to guide landowners having land measuring between two grounds to two acres for taking up joint venture deals.

