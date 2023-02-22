Left Menu

Guninderjit Singh Jawandha assumes charge of Chairman Punjab Infotech

Guninderjit Singh Jawandha on Wednesday assumed the charge as chairman of the Punjab Information Technology and Communication Technology Corporation Limited Punjab Infotech on Wednesday, said an official statement. He assumed the charge in the presence of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, it said. The corporation was renamed as Punjab Infotech in 2002.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-02-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Guninderjit Singh Jawandha on Wednesday assumed the charge as chairman of the Punjab Information Technology and Communication Technology Corporation Limited (Punjab Infotech) on Wednesday, said an official statement. He assumed the charge in the presence of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, it said. Jawandha's appointment was earlier questioned by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who in a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had referred to a complaint which had pointed out Jawandha's name figuring in a kidnapping and property grabbing case. Cheema expressed hope that Punjab Infotech would achieve new heights under the guidance of the new chairman.

He also assured every possible support from the government of Punjab to Jawandha, who in his turn, said he will discharge his duty with ''utmost sincerity.'' Punjab Infotech was started as Punjab State Electronics Development and Production Corporation Limited (PSEPCL) in 1976 to promote the IT industry in the state. The corporation was renamed as Punjab Infotech in 2002.

