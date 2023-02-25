Left Menu

Arunachal Dy CM lauds NEC's contribution to state's development

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 25-02-2023 00:31 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 00:23 IST
Arunachal Dy CM lauds NEC's contribution to state's development
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(Chowna Mein)
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday appreciated the significant contributions made by North East Council (NEC) to the socio-economic development of northeastern states in the past five decades.

Attending the Golden Jubilee celebration of NEC here, Mein said, ''Despite a 25-year gap at the beginning of development processes in the North East compared to other parts of the country, the NEC's Golden Jubilee, coinciding with the Azadi Ka Amrit-Mahotsav, is symbolic.” “As we celebrate the Golden Jubilee of NEC, we would also like to take firm steps to achieve our centenary goal and work on NER Vision 2047,'' the deputy chief minister added.

He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the chairman of the Council, the developmental gaps in the North Eastern have been reduced significantly in the past couple of years.

Mein appreciated the council for significantly helping Arunachal Pradesh in its infrastructure development and sanctioning a total of 221 projects in the state, out of which 154 projects have been completed and a total of 33 projects are ongoing.

He said that the NEC has contributed to developing critical infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, such as the iconic civil secretariat building and the state Legislative Assembly.

To mark the occasion, a marathon race with the theme ‘Drugs Choro, Khel Mein Joro’ was also organised by the Planning & Investment department with the support of NEC. A symposium on ‘Contribution of NEC in the sustainable growth of Arunachal Pradesh’ was also held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023