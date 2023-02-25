Left Menu

Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 25-02-2023 01:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 01:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Turkey

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that struck on Feb. 6 surpassed 50,000 on Friday after Turkey declared more than 44,000 people died.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the death toll in Turkey due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night.

With Syria's latest announced death toll of 5,914, the combined death toll in the two countries rose to above 50,000. (Reporting Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Chris Reese)

