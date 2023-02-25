Science News Roundup: Bone study transforms understanding of dinosaur growth; Russian Soyuz spacecraft starts mission to return crew stranded on ISS and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Bone study transforms understanding of dinosaur growth

The dinosaur group called theropods included the largest land meat-eaters ever on Earth - up to the size of a school bus. But there also were theropods the size of a tabby cat and others of various dimensions, including beaked and toothless fruit eaters and some bizarre long-clawed species that redefine weird.

Scientists had long believed that these dinosaurs followed a uniform pattern in determining the body size of a species, whether gigantic or diminutive, with the rate of growth being the deciding factor - faster meaning bigger and slower meaning smaller. A new study adds to the evidence overturning that idea.

Russian Soyuz spacecraft starts mission to return crew stranded on ISS

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft blasted off on Friday on a mission to bring back to Earth a crew stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) by a leak in the cooling system of their original return capsule, Russian news agencies reported. Tass news agency said the unmanned Soyuz MS-23 lifted off from Baikonur space centre in Kazakhstan and had been placed in orbit. It was due to dock with the ISS on Saturday at 0101 GMT.

Scientists dissect 3,500-year-old bear discovered in Siberian permafrost

A brown bear that lay almost perfectly preserved in the frozen wilds of eastern Siberia for 3,500 years has undergone a necropsy by a team of scientists after it was discovered by reindeer herders on a desolate island in the Arctic. "This find is absolutely unique: the complete carcass of an ancient brown bear," said Maxim Cheprasov, laboratory chief at the Lazarev Mammoth Museum Laboratory at the North-Eastern Federal University in Yakutsk, eastern Siberia.

(With inputs from agencies.)