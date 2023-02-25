Left Menu

NASA's IBEX spacecraft suffers flight computer reset; commands not processing

Updated: 25-02-2023 08:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 08:47 IST
NASA's Interstellar Boundary Explorer (IBEX) spacecraft, a mission studying the boundaries where interplanetary space interacts with interstellar space, recently experienced a flight computer reset, following which it entered contingency mode on February 18.

While flight computer resets are not extremely rare, this time the mission team lost the ability to command the spacecraft during the subsequent reset recovery attempt. Even after resetting ground systems hardware and software, the team was unable to regain command capability, NASA said in its latest update.

According to the agency, although the flight software is running and the spacecraft systems seem to be working, incoming uplink signals are being received by the spacecraft but the commands are not being executed.

In the event that the IBEX mission team is unable to locate and resolve the issue with the loss of command capability, the spacecraft will carry out an autonomous reset and power cycle on March 4th.

Launched in October 2008, NASA's IBEX is a suitcase-sized satellite that has been observing the boundary to interstellar space to show us where our cosmic neighbourhood fits in with the rest of the galaxy. It captures and analyzes energetic neutral atoms (ENAs) - a class of particles that form where the interstellar medium and the solar wind meet - that cross its path.

The mission continues to collect valuable data from the boundary of our solar system, enhancing our understanding of the interaction between the solar wind and interstellar medium. For instance, IBEX's first all-sky map of the heliosphere's boundary revealed a surprisingly bright, wandering ribbon of unknown origin.

