PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 16:24 IST
Gold worth Rs 2 cr seized at Chennai airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Over three kg of gold worth Rs two crore was seized in multiple incidents at the airport here, the Customs department said on Saturday.

In the first incident on February 22, the officials intercepted a passenger who arrived here from Bangkok and recovered the precious metal that was concealed in his baggage.

In a similar incident on February 23, the authorities retrieved the gold in paste form concealed in the rectum of a Sri Lankan national on his arrival from Colombo, a press release from the Customs department said.

In another development, a staff belonging to a private airline on his suspicious movement near the departure area was intercepted by sleuths of the Customs department. Initial examinations led to retrieval of the precious metal from him which was concealed in his rectum.

From all the incidents, 3,993 grams of gold valued at Rs 2 crore was recovered under the Customs Act, 1962 and an investigation was on, the release said.

