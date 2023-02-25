Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina in talks with IMF to ease reserves targets amid drought - sources

Argentina's government is in final talks with International Monetary Fund officials to ease foreign exchange reserves targets for 2023 under the country's $44 billion program, two sources close to the matter told Reuters. The move comes as the South American commodities exporter is facing the worst drought in 60 years, which has pummeled soy, corn and wheat crops, compromising already weak foreign exchange reserves.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 17:36 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Argentina in talks with IMF to ease reserves targets amid drought - sources
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina's government is in final talks with International Monetary Fund officials to ease foreign exchange reserves targets for 2023 under the country's $44 billion program, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The move comes as the South American commodities exporter is facing the worst drought in 60 years, which has pummeled soy, corn and wheat crops, compromising already weak foreign exchange reserves. 

