PML announces opening of Palladium Ahmedabad mall

Palladium Ahmedabad is set to bring coveted luxury brands and a unique, immersive shopping experience to Ahmedabad, PML Chairman Atul Ruia told reporters here.Ruia said that the investment in the project has been up to Rs 800 crore and it has five levels floors.He said that in a short time, they plan to develop a bigger size mall in Surat with BSafal group.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-02-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML) and BSafal Group on Saturday announced the launch of a mall in the city with a gross leasable area of over 750,000 square feet.

The Palladium mall, which will open to the public from Sunday, brings over 35 international luxury brands to the city, they said.

''Gujarat has always been an attractive landscape for us because of its cosmopolitan population and growing exposure to the luxury ecosystem. Palladium Ahmedabad … is set to bring coveted luxury brands and a unique, immersive shopping experience to Ahmedabad," PML Chairman Atul Ruia told reporters here.

Ruia said that the investment in the project has been up to Rs 800 crore and it has five levels (floors).

He said that in a short time, they plan to develop a bigger size mall in Surat with BSafal group. "We have concluded the purchase of land for the Palladium Surat in the Citylight area of that city," he said.

"The company will open two malls in Pune and Bangalore soon. We already have one mall each in both the cities," he said when asked to spell out the future plans of his company.

Palladium Ahmedabad brings over 250 brands, including 35-plus luxury labels like Coach, Diesel, Michael Kors, Dyson, Steve Madden, TUMI and many more for the first time to the city, she said.

