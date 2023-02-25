Max temp settles at 30.8 deg C in Delhi

Left Menu

It was a warm day in Delhi on Saturday as the maximum temperature settled at 30.8 degree Celsius, five notches above the seasons average, the India Meteorological Department said. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasons average, the IMD said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 19:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
It was a warm day in Delhi on Saturday as the maximum temperature settled at 30.8 degree Celsius, five notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. The temperature is significantly higher than normal for the last one week. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the IMD said. The relative humidity oscillated between 93 per cent and 39 per cent, it said.

The IMD has predicted mainly clear sky for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 32 and 11 degree Celsius, respectively, on Sunday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category at 232 at 6 pm. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

