Stargazers, get ready! Jupiter and Venus heading for conjunction on this day

Have you been noticing the planetary love affair between Jupiter and Venus unfold in the evening sky? If not, you still have time to witness the spectacular celestial show happening in the western sky.

According to NASA, Jupiter and Venus will continue to cozy up until March 1, when the two brightest planets in the night sky will be at their closest. Look for them in the west after sunset.

The sky put on a dazzling show on February 22nd when the Moon sat just a degree apart from Jupiter, with Venus hanging beneath them - a breathtaking sight that left stargazers awe-struck. After a stunning celestial display, the two planets are now slowly drifting apart from the Moon each evening.

Missed this enchanting meetup? No problem, NASA's got you covered with an incredible snapshot (pictured above) of the stunning conjunction that took place in the western sky.

There’s a meetup happening in the western sky: the crescent Moon sits close to Jupiter, with Venus below them. Jupiter and Venus will continue to cozy up until March 1, when they’ll be at their closest. Have you spotted these three in the sky? Snap a picture and send it to us! pic.twitter.com/8W1iihFz3w — NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2023

Another cosmic rendezvous!

On February 27th, skywatchers will have the chance to witness another spectacular celestial pairing as the Moon and Mars come together in the night sky. The two celestial bodies will be less than a degree apart, making for an impressive sight that is not to be missed.

The pairing will be visible in the southwest sky after sunset. To spot the Moon and Mars conjunction, look for them high in the southwest direction as the sky begins to darken.

Keep your eyes to the skies and stay tuned for more exciting events to come!