New Zealand police still looking for 8 people missing after Cyclone Gabrielle

The number of people still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle that struck New Zealand two weeks ago has dropped to eight, authorities said on Sunday, amid warnings of more wild weather for the nation's North Island.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2023 04:47 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 04:47 IST
The number of people still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle that struck New Zealand two weeks ago has dropped to eight, authorities said on Sunday, amid warnings of more wild weather for the nation's North Island. Gabrielle hit the island's northern region on Feb. 12 and then the east coast causing widespread destruction, leaving at least 11 dead and displacing thousands.

The number of people missing topped 6,000 following the storm as communications were disrupted in many areas, but has fallen in the wake of recovery efforts. "The remaining number of people includes those who, for a variety of reasons, do not engage with authorities," New Zealand police said early Sunday.

"Regardless, getting in touch with those remaining eight remains a priority for police, and our staff are exploring all avenues to try and locate them." Severe weather again hit the North Island on Friday, with heavy rain prompting more evacuations in Hawke's Bay, one of the regions hardest-hit by Gabrielle.

It also triggered flash floods and evacuation warnings in and around Auckland, the nation's largest city with a population of around 1.6 million. On Sunday, New Zealand weather forecaster MetService warned storms were possible later in the day, especially across the North Island and the top of the South Island.

The emergency agency for Auckland warned city residents to get ready for more rain, predicted to hit in the evening. "The risk of thunderstorms and localised downpours over parts of the country increases tomorrow," Metservice said.

The forecaster on Saturday said it was closely monitoring a tropical low near Fiji that could turn into a tropical cyclone next week.

