Delhi records minimum temperature of 12.9 deg C

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, it added. The weatherman has forecast a largely clear sky during the day.

The relative humidity was recorded at 94 per cent at 8.30 pm, it said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was in the ''poor'' (275) category at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

