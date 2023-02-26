HP: 2 thieves break into PNB, burn nearly 150 files after failing to find money

After failing to find money, two masked thieves burnt nearly 150 important files following a break into the Lambloo branch of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Sunday, police said. According to police, the duo entered the bank at 3 am by making a big hole in its wall and burnt the records there. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the bank. Sadar Police Hamirpur's SHO Sanjeev Gautam said as soon as the information about the case was received, the police team reached the spot and started an investigation. Additional SP Ashok Verma said the thieves entered the bank by breaking the back wall and they entered the record room. ''Bank money is safe,'' he added. According to a bank official, as soon as the thieves entered the bank, the alarm system sent a message to the officers' mobiles and bank officials reached the spot along with the police immediately.

After entering the bank, they started looking for money everywhere, but could not find anything, it said. ''When I came here, I saw smoke coming from the bank and the fire brigade was also called,'' the official said.

