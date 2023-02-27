Left Menu

Hurriyat Conference condemns killing of Kashmiri Pandit

Terrorists on Sunday shot dead the 40-year-old Sharma in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district while he was on his way to a local market, in yet another targeted killing of a minority community member in the valley.

The Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday condemned the killing of Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard Sanjay Sharma, terming it as a ''gruesome act''.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, the separatist amalgam said, “Killing of human beings in such manner is a tragedy that Kashmir has been witnessing for the past three-and-a-half decades now, with no seeming end in near future.” ''The state policy of extreme repression and unilateral interventions countered by equally extreme and viscous vengeance is a vortex we have got caught into, leading to extreme suffering of Kashmiris of all hues,” it charged.

The Hurriyat said in this situation Kashmiri Pandits living in Kashmir have become “sitting ducks”. “Besides, in the prevailing coercive environment with no space for outreach, contact among communities and people is also fast disappearing,” it added. Terrorists on Sunday shot dead the 40-year-old Sharma in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district while he was on his way to a local market, in yet another targeted killing of a minority community member in the valley.

