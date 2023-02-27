Left Menu

Light rain likely in parts of Rajasthan over next 2 days

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 15:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Light rain is likely in parts of Rajasthan over the next two days due to an active western disturbance, a Met department spokesperson said on Monday.

There is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Churu and surrounding districts of northwestern Rajasthan on February 28 and March 1, he said.

In some parts of the Shekhawati region of the state, there is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms on March 1 and in the other parts, the weather will remain mainly dry in the coming days.

In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature in Barmer was recorded at 35.6 degree Celsius, and 35.2 degree Celsius in Churu. The maximum temperature remained above 30 degrees in most areas.

