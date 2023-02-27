2 brothers mowed down by truck in UP's Farrukhabad

Two brothers were killed after being mowed down by a truck in Kamalganj area here on Monday, police said.

Nikhil (24) and Nitesh (18), residents of Sheikhpur village, were on a motorcycle when they collided with another bike and fell on the road. They git crushed under the wheels of truck coming from behind, police said.

Both of them died on the spot, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)