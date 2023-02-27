Left Menu

Hubble captures mesmerizing jellyfish galaxy with stunning starry tentacles

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-02-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 15:39 IST
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Gullieuszik

This latest image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features a jellyfish galaxy with trailing tentacles of stars moving through space. Named JO201, this spiral galaxy lies in the constellation Cetus.

Jellyfish galaxies are slowly stripped of gas as they travel through the vast expanse of intergalactic space, resulting in the formation of tendrils of gas that are illuminated by clusters of newly formed stars, creating striking blue tentacle-like structures trailing behind the galaxy. These features, which are visible drifting below the core of this particular galaxy, contribute to its distinct jellyfish-like appearance.

This observation is a result of an investigation into the sizes, masses and ages of the clumps of star formation in the tendrils of jellyfish galaxies. Astronomers are optimistic that this will provide a breakthrough in understanding the connection between ram-pressure stripping, the process responsible for creating tendrils of jellyfish galaxies, and star formation.

Also visible in this Hubble image are small galaxies and stars, and a larger elliptical galaxy in the left corner.

This celestial seascape was captured using Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), a highly advanced instrument onboard the telescope designed to capture high-resolution images of the universe across a wide range of wavelengths. The versatile camera was installed during the telescope's final servicing mission in 2009 and is the source of some of the telescope's most spectacular images.

Hubble has undergone several servicing missions between 1993 and 2009 to upgrade its instruments and extend its operational lifespan. The space-based telescope continues to be a crucial tool for astronomical research.

