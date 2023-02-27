Left Menu

Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkiye; more buildings collapse

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 27-02-2023 16:09 IST
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkiye; more buildings collapse
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkiye on Monday — three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region — causing some already damaged buildings to collapse, an official said. A father and daughter were reported trapped beneath the rubble of one building.

Monday's earthquake was centred in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, the country's disaster management agency said.

Yesilyurt's mayor, Mehmet Cinar, told HaberTurk television that a number of buildings in the town collapsed, including a four-story building where a father and daughter were trapped.

Cinar said the pair had entered the damaged building to collect belongings.

Elsewhere in Malatya, search-and-rescue teams were sifting through the rubble of another building that toppled on top of some parked cars, HaberTurk reported.

Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces hit by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkiye and northern Syria on February 6.

That quake led to more than 48,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 173,000 buildings in Turkiye.

AFAD, Turkiye's disaster management agency, said that close to 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region affected by the quake since February 6.

