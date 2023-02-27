Left Menu

27-02-2023
Odd News Roundup: Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe

Malaysian reptile enthusiast Yap Ming Yang hopes visitors to his pet-friendly cafe will learn to appreciate snakes and lizards as much as they do furrier creatures such as dogs and cats. Bearded dragons, leopard geckos, and corn snakes are among the species resting in glass tanks stacked around Yap's cafe on the outskirts of Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, species he says are commonly bred in the country.

