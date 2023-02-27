Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; NASA, SpaceX postpone launch of next space station crew at 11th hour and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 18:53 IST
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; NASA, SpaceX postpone launch of next space station crew at 11th hour and more
Representative image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew

A Russian spacecraft on a mission to bring back to Earth a crew stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) has docked at the station, Russian space agency Roscosmos said early on Sunday. The Soyuz MS-23, which lifted off from Baikonour space centre in Kazakhstan on Friday, is to bring back Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, and U.S. astronaut Francisco Rubio in September.

NASA, SpaceX postpone launch of next space station crew at 11th hour

NASA and SpaceX early on Monday postponed the launch of a capsule containing two U.S. astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates crewmate minutes before scheduled lift-off from Florida on a flight to the International Space Station. The U.S. space agency and SpaceX, the private rocket company founded by billionaire Elon Musk, cited a technical glitch concerning the ignition fluid used to start the spacecraft's engines.

Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe

Malaysian reptile enthusiast Yap Ming Yang hopes visitors to his pet-friendly cafe will learn to appreciate snakes and lizards as much as they do furrier creatures such as dogs and cats. Bearded dragons, leopard geckos, and corn snakes are among the species resting in glass tanks stacked around Yap's cafe on the outskirts of Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, species he says are commonly bred in the country.

