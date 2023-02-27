Left Menu

Japan to provide loans worth Rs 2,288 crore for two projects in India

Japan will provide loans worth Rs 2,288 crore to India for the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link Project in Maharashtra and for a Super-Specialty Cancer and Research Centre in Mizoram.An official statement on Monday said that Japan has approved JPY 30.755 billion or about Rs 1,728 crore for the project in Maharashtra and JPY 9.918 billion or around Rs 560 crore for developing the centre in Mizoram.Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link Project aims to improve connectivity in Mumbai Metropolitan Region by connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, thereby contributing to mitigation of traffic congestion and promoting regional economic development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 19:45 IST
Japan to provide loans worth Rs 2,288 crore for two projects in India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Japan will provide loans worth Rs 2,288 crore to India for the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link Project in Maharashtra and for a Super-Specialty Cancer and Research Centre in Mizoram.

An official statement on Monday said that Japan has approved JPY 30.755 billion or about Rs 1,728 crore for the project in Maharashtra and JPY 9.918 billion or around Rs 560 crore for developing the centre in Mizoram.

Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link Project aims to improve connectivity in Mumbai Metropolitan Region by connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, thereby contributing to mitigation of traffic congestion and promoting regional economic development. This is tranche-III loan for the project, it said.

The project for the centre in Mizoram aims to improve access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment as well as human resource development and research that support cancer control system. This will contribute to achieving universal health coverage through strengthening the healthcare system pertaining to cancer in the state.

India and Japan have had a long and fruitful history of bilateral development cooperation since 1958, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global
3
UNDP requests US$113.5 million for clearing earthquake rubble in Turkey

UNDP requests US$113.5 million for clearing earthquake rubble in Turkey

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023