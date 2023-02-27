Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 19:52 IST
Business briefs

Suzlon Energy has cautioned the public against a fraud website which is seeking money in the name of the company.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, ''A person or a company, by name of GR Real Earn has created a fraudulent and an unauthorized website and names it as a Mobile Application in the above YouTube Video ...'' It asks the public at large to deposit money on the UPI ID ''seena418@ibl'' as part of some schemes and the said fraudster is attempting to collect money from people and falsely claiming that the same is being allegedly claimed by Suzlon Energy Limited, it said.

Suzlon Energy further said it cautions the public at large and all the investors that neither it or its affiliates have any relation or knowledge of GR Real Earn or the said UPI.

** * * * Meity, DPIIT organising webinar * The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) are organising a webinar on February 28.

With the theme - Unleashing the Potential: Ease of living using Technology - the webinar will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Breakout session will be conducted on issues including ease of doing business using technology especially for small businesses.

''This session will cover wide range of topics like National Single Window System, PAN as a common business identifier, simplification of KYC, Unified filing process, Lab Grown Diamonds, Vivaad Se Vishwas scheme for MSMEs,'' the DPIIT said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global
3
UNDP requests US$113.5 million for clearing earthquake rubble in Turkey

UNDP requests US$113.5 million for clearing earthquake rubble in Turkey

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023