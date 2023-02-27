Suzlon Energy has cautioned the public against a fraud website which is seeking money in the name of the company.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, ''A person or a company, by name of GR Real Earn has created a fraudulent and an unauthorized website and names it as a Mobile Application in the above YouTube Video ...'' It asks the public at large to deposit money on the UPI ID ''seena418@ibl'' as part of some schemes and the said fraudster is attempting to collect money from people and falsely claiming that the same is being allegedly claimed by Suzlon Energy Limited, it said.

Suzlon Energy further said it cautions the public at large and all the investors that neither it or its affiliates have any relation or knowledge of GR Real Earn or the said UPI.

** * * * Meity, DPIIT organising webinar * The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) are organising a webinar on February 28.

With the theme - Unleashing the Potential: Ease of living using Technology - the webinar will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Breakout session will be conducted on issues including ease of doing business using technology especially for small businesses.

''This session will cover wide range of topics like National Single Window System, PAN as a common business identifier, simplification of KYC, Unified filing process, Lab Grown Diamonds, Vivaad Se Vishwas scheme for MSMEs,'' the DPIIT said.

